Alstom has delivered two Citadis X05 trams to Attiko Metro, the urban transport authority of Athens.

The company is set to deliver 23 additional trams as part of a contract signed in July 2018.

The introduction of the new trams will bolster the existing light rail vehicle fleet that operates in Athens and Piraeus.

Citadis X05 trams are the latest version of the model. The variant being delivered to Athens is equipped with LED lights, large individual seats and a telematic system to provide travel information on large screens.

Additionally, the 33m-long trams feature permanent magnet motors for higher efficiency, optimised heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC), 20% more glass surfaces and double doors throughout the length of the vehicle to improve accessibility.



The vehicles are capable of accommodating 294 passengers.

The two Citadis trams, which are delivered to Attiko Metro, are expected to begin dynamic tests at the end of this month and will be introduced for passenger service in February next year.

Alstom Greece managing director Stavros Vlachos said: “Alstom is proud to bring its latest generation of tram to Athens.

“By providing reliable and modern rolling stock, we commit to supporting the development of urban transport in Athens to further increase the capacity and availability of the existing lines and their extensions.”

The company is expected to complete deliveries by the end of May next year.

As agreed in the original contract, Alstom is also responsible for the on-site testing, training, warranty services and the delivery of spare parts.

Alstom has sold around 2,700 Citadis vehicles overall.