An Alstom-led Asocierea RailWorks consortium has secured a contract from Romanian state rail carrier CFR to provide digital train control, traffic management and electrification infrastructure for the Rhine to Danube corridor in Romania.

According to Alstom, rehabilitation and modernisation works will be carried out on the Sighisoara-Brasov subsection of the corridor.

The project aims to upgrade nearly 170km of railway infrastructure and superstructure to enable passenger train speeds of up to 160km/h.

The contract also covers electrification, signalling and telecommunication systems, including GSM-R, and civil works.

Alstom Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova managing director Gabriel Stanciu said: "This contract reaffirms Alstom's leading position on the Romanian railway market, for both digital train control and electrification. After installing the first modern traffic management system in Romania, we are now ready to extend such high-level performance to the new sections.



“This project will be another strong reference for Alstom. Bucharest has become a strategic hub for Alstom’s train control expertise, not just for local projects, but also the rest of central and eastern Europe.”

Alstom will also execute a traffic control centre in Brasov, the digital interlocking and ERTMS Level 2 deployment, passenger information systems, catenary upgrades and electric traction substations.

The company will also provide its OCS3 catenary solution for main lines, with the help of its in-house abilities at the manufacturing facility in Lecco, Italy, and its global experience of the solution in commercial operation.

Alstom’s share of the contract amounts to more than €120m.

The other partners in the consortium include Greece-based Aktor and Romanian companies Arcada and Euroconstruct, which are expected to provide civil and rail works.

The project is expected to be completed in four years.