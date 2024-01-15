The Città di Firenze [Municipality of Florence] has awarded French locomotive manufacturer Alstom a $50m tramline construction contract for the city’s Line 4.2 system.
The project, financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, will cover construction work on the track, catenary, substations and lighting systems.
Line 4.2 is set to connect Le Piagge station to Campi Bisenzio and covers 5.3km.
The contract accompanies the option covering 6.3km of Line 4.1 Piagge-Leopalda worth €49m ($53), connecting Line 4.2 with the city centre.
Michele Viale, General Manager of Alstom in Italy and President and CEO of Alstom Ferroviaria emphasised how this contract expands the company’s expertise.
Viale said: “We are highly pleased with the agreement reached in this contract, confirming our expertise in the development of sustainable and efficient suburban mobility.
“We are delighted to be able to contribute to intensifying Florence’s transport system with the construction of more than 11 kilometres of tramway line in addition to what has already been achieved for Line 2”.
The tramline work will be carried out by Alstom’s System and Infrastructure team (based in Rome), alongside component design at Alstom’s Valmadrera site.
This project extends Alstom’s 160-year manufacturing presence across Italy. This includes the introduction of hydrogen trains to Puglia, replacing diesel fleets.