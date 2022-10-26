Alpenglow and CC&L acquire Alberta Midland Railway Terminal

AMRT connects both the Canadian National and Canadian Pacific railways. Credit: Andy H from Pixabay.

Alpenglow Rail Services, along with its partner Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure (CC&L Infrastructure), has acquired Alberta Midland Railway Terminal (AMRT) in Canada for an undisclosed sum.

Serving customers in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland, AMRT is a dual-served rail terminal situated in Lamont County.

AMRT, which is in the greater Edmonton region, will enable Alpenglow and CC&L Infrastructure to expand their rail portfolio to the Province of Alberta.

The portfolio of Alpenglow now includes three rail terminals in Canada, as well as three in the US Gulf Coast.

Spanning 300 acres, AMRT has more than 1,400 railcar storage spots and a unit train with a loop track to serve customers.

Claimed to be the only dual-served rail terminal within Alberta’s Industrial Heartland, AMRT connects both the Canadian National and Canadian Pacific railways.

It has expertise in offering railcar staging and storage-in-transit to blue-chip industrial customers within the region.

With Alpenglow as the owner, AMRT will extend its service offering that support transloading of product to and from railcar, railcar cleaning, and railcar repair.

Alpenglow CEO Rich Montgomery said: “The AMRT team has developed an exceptional business, and we look forward to continuing to drive growth in Lamont County. Having dual service to multiple Class 1 railroads provides AMRT’s customers competitive options resulting in lower transportation fees and a much larger network of origination and destination locations.

“We serve many of the same customers as AMRT at our other terminal locations, which provides us a unique opportunity to grow these relationships and continue to add value by expanding into this important market.”

AMRT is Alpenglow and CC&L Infrastructure’s sixth terminal purchase after the establishment of their partnership in 2019. Their portfolio consists of VIP Rail and USA Rail Terminals.

VIP Rail has two railcar storage, switching, transloading, and railcar cleaning terminals in Sarnia of Ontario, while USA Rail Terminals has a portfolio of three similar rail terminals in the US Gulf Coast.