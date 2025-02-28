The Alabama Port Authority and CSX have begun constructing the Montgomery Intermodal Container Transfer Facility in the US. Credit: ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE.

The Alabama Port Authority in the US, in collaboration with Class I freight railroad company CSX, has initiated the construction of the $94m Montgomery Intermodal Container Transfer Facility (ICTF).

The development is aimed at bolstering freight mobility and driving economic growth across the region.

The facility, situated on a 272-acre site with direct links to Interstate 85 and US Highway 31, boasts a capacity of 30,000 shipping containers.

It will provide integrated rail and truck connectivity between central Alabama and the Port of Mobile.

The announcement of the ICTF project in 2022 has already spurred over $3bn in economic development investments from private companies in the surrounding area.

CSX will play a pivotal role in the project, offering dedicated service to the facility and ensuring better rail links between the Port of Mobile and the inland markets.

Alabama Port Authority director and CEO John Driscoll said: “The Montgomery ICTF is a game-changer for freight movement in Alabama and beyond.

“This facility will provide businesses with seamless access to global markets, driving economic growth and strengthening our state’s supply chain infrastructure.”

Slated to be operational by 2027, the Montgomery ICTF is intended to deliver essential intermodal services that will enhance Alabama’s position in the global trade landscape.

The facility will operate five days a week, providing express daily service from the Port in Mobile to Alabama’s automotive and manufacturing hub in Montgomery.

Additionally, the ICTF is expected to alleviate pressure on the interstate system, especially as the Port of Mobile anticipates increased cargo volumes following the deepening of Mobile Harbour.

CSX business development and real estate vice president Christina Bottomley said: “This project is a significant step forward in advancing Alabama’s supply chain connectivity and economic growth.

“This inland port will transform how freight is moved across the state — shifting more goods from congested highways onto the sustainable, efficient rail network that CSX operates.”

