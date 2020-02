French locomotive leasing company Akiem Group will acquire the rolling stock leasing business of Macquarie Europe Rail for an undisclosed sum.

Akiem will acquire 137 locomotives. 21 freight and passenger operators manage these trains. The UK’s Greater Anglia rents 30 electric multiple unit trains.

Its fleet will also gain 16 diesel multiple-unit trains, managed by a Dutch franchise, and 110 wagons.

Through various investments, Akiem has acquired around 200 vehicles since 2016. It expects to receive the final train by next year.

With this acquisition, the company will have a combined portfolio of more than 600 locomotives. 65 customers in continental Europe and the UK manage the vehicles.



Akiem CEO Fabien Rochefort said: “The acquisition of Macquarie European Rail’s rolling stock leasing portfolio is another key milestone in Akiem Group’s European expansion. It was made possible as part of the implementation of our efficient new funding platform, which closed last September.

“We are pleased to welcome MER teams into our organisation. Our main goal is to better serve our customers with a wider geographical scope and a comprehensive portfolio of rolling stock and services.

Is HS2 worth the estimated £106 billion price tag? No, it's a waste of taxpayer money

Unsure

Yes, the economic benefits are worth it View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“In addition, the acquisition of this first passenger train portfolio constitutes an opportunity to accelerate our market positioning with regards to passenger train financing in Europe and in the context of French market liberalisation.”

In 2017, Akiem acquired the Germany-based mgw Service, which maintains electric and diesel locomotives.

It operates in Germany from its own workshop in Krefeld, as well as Sweden, Switzerland, Italy and Poland.