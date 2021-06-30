Aecom obtains approval to continue role on Valley Line LRT extension

The extension includes 28 stations and two kilometres of elevated structures. Credit: Holger Schué from Pixabay.

The city of Edmonton in the Canadian province of Alberta has given its approval to the Aecom-led ConnectED Transit Partnership (CTP) to continue its responsibilities as the owner’s engineer on the Valley Line light rail transit (LRT) extension project.

The amended contract holds a value of around $100.1m (C$124m).

As part of the contract, CTP will provide a design and construction compliance review of services for Valley Line West, along with the additional work on Valley Line Southeast.

Valley Line Southeast is currently under construction, while Valley Line West will begin construction soon.

Since the beginning of the preliminary design in 2011, Aecom and its CTP partners have been fulfilling the owner’s engineer role on the Valley Line LRT.



With the commencement of the construction on Valley Line West, the project is expected to contribute to the post-pandemic recovery by providing several job opportunities.

Aecom Canada regional chief executive Marc Devlin said: “This contract amendment demonstrates our commitment to the City of Edmonton and the value delivered by CTP on the project thus far.

“We look forward to work ramping up as we enter this next phase of the project, which, once complete, will enhance the lives of Edmontonians with affordable, sustainable, and transformative public transit.”

The $3.39bn (C$4.2bn) Edmonton LRT Valley Line extension is a low-floor, urban line, covering around 27km of double track.

It includes 28 stations, a 500m tunnel, and two kilometres of elevated structures.

The project also covers a new light rail vehicle operations and maintenance centre, two park-and-ride facilities, five transit facilities, and numerous bridges.

Construction work on the Valley Line Southeast and Valley Line West are anticipated to be completed this year and by 2027, respectively.

In 2019, Edmonton secured more than $1.5bn (C$2bn) in government funding to build the two LRT extensions.