The Canadian province of British Columbia (BC) has selected the Acciona-Ghella consortium as the preferred proponent for the Broadway Subway Project.

This project is an important part of Metro Vancouver’s transportation system and a part of the Millennium Line.

Acciona holds a majority stake in the consortium with a 60% interest while Italian firm Ghella holds 40%.

The consortium was awarded a C$2.83bn ($2.08bn) contract for the project.

Under the contract, the companies will carry out the design and construction of 5.7km of the network of which a part is underground.



It will also build twin tunnels with a 6m excavation diameter, along with six new stations.

The construction works are slated to commence this year and the extension is scheduled to open in 2025.

Acciona North America director Carlos Planelles said: “This new contract will mark Acciona’s sixth active infrastructure project in BC.

“We are proud to share the trust of the Province of BC and our team is looking forward to developing further connections with our local partners and communities as ACCIONA will be celebrating its 20 anniversary in Canada in 2021.”

The project is funded by the Government of British Columbia under a design-build-finance approach. The Canadian Government and the City of Vancouver also contributed to the funding.

The companies previously worked on the construction of Scandinavia’s longest railway tunnels for the Norwegian railway authorities, the Legacy Way tunnels in Brisbane, and the Bologna Node on Italy’s Milan-Naples high-speed rail section.