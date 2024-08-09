The Olympic Games are entering their final days and French rail infrastructure manager SNCF is preparing to resume its summer works schedule the day after the closing ceremony.
SNCF Réseau [Network] said it is working on 14 projects in the Hautes-de-France, the nation’s most northerly region.
“SNCF Réseau is committed this summer 2024 through 14 structuring projects on the Hauts-de-France rail network. On the tracks and the power supply, for travelers and goods, we accelerate the regeneration of the network to improve its performance,” said Marie-Céline Masson, regional director for Hauts-de-France, SNCF Réseau.
From 12 August several “factory trains” will be deployed in the region, which SNCF said would replace 1km of tracks per day and catenary arms at a rate of 1 every 11 minutes.
Several portions of tracks will be replaced, including switches at certain locations. The major works include:
Paris-Strasbourg passenger line
20km of new track will be laid between Château-Thierry and Dormans. The 500-personnel team will work with two factory trains: one to replace the rail tracks and sleepers, and a second to replace ballast. They will run with 2km between the trains to avoid accidents.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
This project will cost SNCF nearly $40m (€36.7m).
Ormoy-Villers freight line
Half of the 60km route will be replaced between Ormoy-Villers and Verberie.
Although it will take fewer engineers than the Paris line repairs, with a team of 250, the Ormoy-Villers work has been costed at €66m ($72m).
Lille to Hirson line
Rather than tracks and sleepers, this line’s catenary arms need replacing. €7m ($7m) will be spent on this work, replacing 1,200 catenary arms on 35 km of the line between Hirson and Sains-du-Nord.
Switches
Outside of the line renewal, SNCF Réseau is replacing 10 switches near a freight depot at Le Verberie, a commune 70km north of Paris.
It will also replace a single switch, and two kilometres of track near Longueil-Sainte-Marie, on a vital line from Creil, an outskirt of Paris, and Jeumont on the Belgian border.
This 100-person job will cost slightly more than $7m (€7.3m) and will require one full weekend without trains on the section of the line.