Cloud hiring levels in the railway industry dropped in August 2021

The proportion of railway equipment and technologies companies hiring for cloud related positions dropped in August 2021, with 40.6% of the companies included in our analysis recruiting for at least one such position.

This latest figure was lower than the 44.6% of companies who were hiring for cloud related jobs in July 2021 and an increase compared to the figure of 31.4% for the equivalent month last year.

When it came to the proportion of all job openings that were linked to cloud, related job postings dropped in August 2021, with 0.9% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

This latest figure was a decrease compared to the 1.1% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to cloud in the equivlent month a year ago.



Cloud is one of the topics that GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, have identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforseen challenges.

Our analysis of the data shows that railway equipment and technologies companies are currently hiring for cloud jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 5.1% in August 2021.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

By Patrick Scott.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.