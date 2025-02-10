An artists impression of the new Kings Heath station. Credit: WMRE

Work on the reopening of the Camp Hill Line in south Birmingham, UK, continues in earnest as it moves closer to becoming operational next year. The building of three new stations will provide faster and more reliable transport to the local community, which has dramatically grown since the original stations were closed over 80 years ago as part of the Beeching Cuts.

Part of the West Midlands Rail Programme (WMRP), the project is restoring passenger rail services to Mosely Village, Kings Heath and Pineapple Road, and is predicted to shorten travel times into central Birmingham by up to 31 minutes.

Costing over £60m, which has been invested by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), Department for Transport (DfT) and the Birmingham City Council’s clean air zone fund, the new services are predicted to replace up to 25% of local car journeys, also reducing congestion and pollution.

“Increasing the public transport options does a number of things – it connects communities where those connections don’t currently exist, gives people better access to education and employment, and improves journey times,” notes Kate Trevorrow, rail delivery director at Transport for West Midlands.

“This route roughly follows that of Ulster Road, one of the most congested roads in Birmingham. These congested neighbourhoods are desperate for these stations, to allow their journeys to become quicker and more reliable.”

Bringing new stations and services online

Much of the WMRP work revolves around rebuilding existing stations including Perry Barr and University, so this project has been a bit of a step change for the organisation, as the focus here is bringing new stations and services online.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Planning permission for the project was secured in October 2020, followed by a full business case and funding approval in early 2021. As principal contractor, VolkerFitzpatrick was appointed to design and build the three new fully accessible stations.

Each station will have two platforms suitable for six-car trains, pedestrian footbridges, stairs and lifts, ticket machines, information systems and secure bike parking. Pineapple Road and Moseley Village will also have a pick-up and drop-off area.

An artist’s impression of the pick-up and drop-off area at the new Pineapple Road station. Credit: WMRE

An important part of the design work was ensuring the stations were resilient to potential risks caused by climate change. This included ensuring the size of attenuation tanks and drainage runs could accommodate certain magnitude storms and flash flooding.

The design of the lifts was also altered to ensure they would remain operational during the increasingly hot weather we’re likely to experience. Having completed the enabling works and started putting in platform units, workers are now getting ready for the next stage of construction, which focuses on the superstructures.

“Across all three stations, you’ll really see their shape and footprint now. We’re out of the ground and finishing the platform units, then we’ll start to do the drainage work, put canopies in and then the superstructures; lifts and footbridges,” says Trevorrow. “That work will continue into the middle of 2025, the year that our focus changes from construction to readiness to start services.”

Badgers and bombs

While on track to complete work on time, this project hasn’t been without its challenges. At Moseley Village, for example, there were several issues to overcome. Firstly, they discovered a badger set on site; as a protected species the animals had to be relocated before main works could begin.

“Unfortunately, they returned, which had an impact on our programme,” Trevorrow explains. “As a protected species, we couldn’t relocate them during hibernation or breeding season, so we had to put a pause on that particular part of the project.”

Another issue is that Moseley Village is a very congested site, as the station is located in a deep cutting adjacent to a tunnel and the access down into the railway corridor is limited. This required the team to install 1,400 soil nails to stabilise the slopes, but before they could do this, they had to check the entire location for unexploded ordinance.

“Birmingham was heavily bombed during World War Two, so as a result this is something we have to check for. That work was quite an engineering challenge, given the angle of the slopes at that location,” she says.

The project has also had to deal with several historic assets including an uncharted well at Kings Heath and a listed wall at Pineapple Road. “We had to take it down brick by brick and then put it back up using those same bricks,” Trevorrow says.

An artist’s impression of the new Moseley Village station, which involved relocating a Badger set as part of the project. Credit: WMRE

When it came to timetabling, compromises had to be made due to constraints at Birmingham New Street station.

“Due to tunnels at either end of the station, there had to be compromises around what the timetable will look like,” Trevorrow explains. “It used to be six trains an hour that run on the Cross-City Line, but two of those services are now going to run on the Camp Hill Line.

“It’s worth noting, however, that the Midland Rail Hub has the potential to change this,” she continues. “Services could run into Moor Street through the West Chord, and if there are alterations at King’s Norton that free up capacity, you could increase services, but this is dependent on future works.”

Project success

Project success isn’t about building infrastructure, it’s about getting people on trains, reducing cars on the road, and enabling quicker, more reliable journeys says Trevorrow. With the Camp Hill Line, the focus is on creating small stations that feel ‘owned’ by the community and serve their needs.

Upon completion, it’s forecast that there will be a million journeys a year made on the new line, “which will have a massive impact on the local transport network – there will be a huge benefit,” she enthuses.

An artist’s impression of the new Kings Heath station. Credit: WMRE

Trevorrow concludes by highlighting that the success of this project is down to taking a whole industry approach.

“While we’re building the infrastructure, it will be West Midlands Trains operating services, and Network Rail will become the asset owner. To bring all these elements together and get new services at new stations we all need to work closely.

“Next year, for example, we’ve got to think about driver training and how these stations are going to be operated,” Trevorrow continues. “So we’re working really closely with all our rail industry partners to get the best outcome for the local community and get more people on trains!”