The Railway Technology Excellence Awards celebrate the industry’s greatest achievements and innovations. The programme provides a platform to recognise companies that are driving change.

Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector, assessing a variety of corporate activities such as deals, business projects, and company initiatives – both internally and within the community.

How to take part in the Excellence Awards

To learn how to enter your organisation for the awards, please download the Research Guide. This comprehensive guide provides details on the necessary submission information, and the process for submitting information to us.

January – Research begins

March 01 – Submission deadline

March 29 – Excellence Award winners announced

How the Excellence Awards work

Companies and institutions undergo evaluation based on their performance in 12 key Areas of Excellence, supported by evidence from both our research and ranking submission process.

Business Expansion

Diversity

Environmental

Financing

Innovation

Investments

M&A

Marketing

Product Launches

Research and Development

Safety

Social

For comprehensive details on our methodology and scoring system, please download the RESEARCH GUIDE.

Making the most of your award win

Participating in the Excellence Awards offers your company numerous benefits, including the ability to showcase your achievements to the market and attract new prospective clients.

For a comprehensive understanding of the benefits, the scale of our audience, and the marketing packages available, please download the RESEARCH GUIDE or contact Tina Ross at tina.ross@globaldata.com

Frequently-Asked-Questions (FAQ)

Are there any costs involved in the awards?

While there is no fee for submitting information, we offer a variety of packages to enhance your exposure and promote your success to our audience. For details, please contact Tina Ross at tina.ross@globaldata.com.

What sort of projects can I submit as case studies?

Ensure that case studies align with one of our 12 Areas of Excellence. Refer to the examples provided under each category in the following section for guidance.

I’d like to submit a case study, but I’m unsure about the appropriate category for submission.

Submission for a specific category is not mandatory; we will consider relevant case studies for all applicable categories.

How will our case studies be used?

Case study details may be published with your ranking. If there are specific details you prefer not to be disclosed, please clearly state this in the description.

I would like to submit a long-term project as a case study. Is it eligible for consideration in this year’s research?

The project will be considered valid if a substantial amount of work has been undertaken during the research period.

Can I get an extension to the submission deadline?

Kindly email your extension request along with the desired duration to our research team.

For additional information on the awards and our methodology, please contact Tina Ross at tina.ross@globaldata.com.