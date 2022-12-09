Environmental social and governance (ESG) considerations are altering the operations of industries by placing more emphasis on sustainability. The railway industry can execute strategies focused on ESG to address greenhouse gas emissions and corporate sustainability. The European and Asian railway industries have taken significant measures for improving air quality by developing electric and alternative-powered trains to replace diesel-powered locomotives.

Hydrogen-powered trains have proven to be successful in various parts of the world. It can be widely adopted in North America which can contribute to achieving future emissions goals.

Discover the leading ESG companies in the railway industry

Using its experience in the sector, Railway Technology has listed some of the leading companies providing products and services related to ESG.

The information provided in the download document is drafted for railway industry executives and technology leaders involved in ESG rail solutions.

The download contains detailed information on suppliers and their product offerings, alongside contact details to aid purchasing or hiring decisions.

Improving sustainability in the railway industry

The railway operators are transitioning to electrification with passenger and freight activity shifting towards the expanding electrification network. Switching to alternative drive technologies is crucial to the industry’s effort to reduce its carbon emissions.

The utilisation of efficient assets and improvement in the construction management and maintenance activities are possible with digitalisation such as digital train operations. Furthermore, railway operators should focus on increasing energy efficiency and shift to renewable energy to achieve rail sustainability goals.

Improved locomotives and rolling stocks design, utilisation of new materials such as a combination of new composite materials and modular design, installing new electrical and mechanical systems and other ancillary systems such as LEDs in safety lighting, and implementation of digital tools will accelerate the railway industry towards sustainability.