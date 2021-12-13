Rail Yard Equipment and Wash Plants

Rail yards, depots and workshops require state-of-the-art equipment, as well as handling and control systems capable of heavy lifting for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of rolling stock, including locomotives, wagons, passenger cars and ancillary vehicles.

Fully automated train wash systems help effectively remove dust, greasy dirt, and stains to keep rolling stock hygienic and in good working condition.

Yard equipment and wash plants for railways

Railway yard equipment, wash plants and cleaning systems include, but are not limited to:

Railway depot and workshop equipment

Industrial doors for train and tram maintenance depots

Lubricating oil and coolant systems, fuelling installations, and train controlled-emission toilets (CET)

Train wash systems and locomotive washers

Non-hazardous surface cleaners, graffiti removers and degreasers

Washers and degreasers for automatic parts

Railway tools and equipment for yards

Rolling stock maintenance is the primary activity of rail yards and workshops, where a range of tools and equipment is typically installed such as rolling stock working platforms, rail lifting jacks, bogie lifting and handling systems, underfloor lifting systems, and train traversers.

Bogie drop tables and undercar handling systems allow the removal of bogies and wheelset assemblies or replacement of floor-mounted equipment during railway workshop maintenance work.

Rail yard equipment and systems with high levels of customisation and automation, as well as the ability to withstand rigorous workload conditions, help increase the life of rolling stock while reducing maintenance times and long-term maintenance costs.