In an unstable world, the uses for ballistic steel are widening to encompass a tremendous diversity of defence and civil applications.

Amid the turbulence of 2020, the global steel market was forced to weather a 3.6% decline. By the end of the year it stood at a total value of $1,017.9 billion, according to GlobalData figures. Fast forward to 2025 and the industry is set to grow by over 25% – meaning it will be worth almost $1,300 billion. Production volumes are set to surge too – to 2,126.3 million tonnes, a remarkable 19% jump from 2020 levels.

Submit Country Code * UK (+44) USA (+1) Algeria (+213) Andorra (+376) Angola (+244) Anguilla (+1264) Antigua & Barbuda (+1268) Argentina (+54) Armenia (+374) Aruba (+297) Australia (+61) Austria (+43) Azerbaijan (+994) Bahamas (+1242) Bahrain (+973) Bangladesh (+880) Barbados (+1246) Belarus (+375) Belgium (+32) Belize (+501) Benin (+229) Bermuda (+1441) Bhutan (+975) Bolivia (+591) Bosnia Herzegovina (+387) Botswana (+267) Brazil (+55) Brunei (+673) Bulgaria (+359) Burkina Faso (+226) Burundi (+257) Cambodia (+855) Cameroon (+237) Canada (+1) Cape Verde Islands (+238) Cayman Islands (+1345) Central African Republic (+236) Chile (+56) China (+86) Colombia (+57) Comoros (+269) Congo (+242) Cook Islands (+682) Costa Rica (+506) Croatia (+385) Cuba (+53) Cyprus North (+90392) Cyprus South (+357) Czech Republic (+42) Denmark (+45) Djibouti (+253) Dominica (+1809) Dominican Republic (+1809) Ecuador (+593) Egypt (+20) El Salvador (+503) Equatorial Guinea (+240) Eritrea (+291) Estonia (+372) Ethiopia (+251) Falkland Islands (+500) Faroe Islands (+298) Fiji (+679) Finland (+358) France (+33) French Guiana (+594) French Polynesia (+689) Gabon (+241) Gambia (+220) Georgia (+7880) Germany (+49) Ghana (+233) Gibraltar (+350) Greece (+30) Greenland (+299) Grenada (+1473) Guadeloupe (+590) Guam (+671) Guatemala (+502) Guinea (+224) Guinea - Bissau (+245) Guyana (+592) Haiti (+509) Honduras (+504) Hong Kong (+852) Hungary (+36) Iceland (+354) India (+91) Indonesia (+62) Iran (+98) Iraq (+964) Ireland (+353) Israel (+972) Italy (+39) Jamaica (+1876) Japan (+81) Jordan (+962) Kazakhstan (+7) Kenya (+254) Kiribati (+686) Korea North (+850) Korea South (+82) Kuwait (+965) Kyrgyzstan (+996) Laos (+856) Latvia (+371) Lebanon (+961) Lesotho (+266) Liberia (+231) Libya (+218) Liechtenstein (+417) Lithuania (+370) Luxembourg (+352) Macao (+853) Macedonia (+389) Madagascar (+261) Malawi (+265) Malaysia (+60) Maldives (+960) Mali (+223) Malta (+356) Marshall Islands (+692) Martinique (+596) Mauritania (+222) Mayotte (+269) Mexico (+52) Micronesia (+691) Moldova (+373) Monaco (+377) Mongolia (+976) Montserrat (+1664) Morocco (+212) Mozambique (+258) Myanmar (+95) Namibia (+264) Nauru (+674) Nepal (+977) Netherlands (+31) New Caledonia (+687) New Zealand (+64) Nicaragua (+505) Niger (+227) Nigeria (+234) Niue (+683) Norfolk Islands (+672) Northern Marianas (+670) Norway (+47) Oman (+968) Palau (+680) Panama (+507) Papua New Guinea (+675) Paraguay (+595) Peru (+51) Philippines (+63) Poland (+48) Portugal (+351) Puerto Rico (+1787) Qatar (+974) Reunion (+262) Romania (+40) Russia (+7) Rwanda (+250) San Marino (+378) Sao Tome & Principe (+239) Saudi Arabia (+966) Senegal (+221) Serbia (+381) Seychelles (+248) Sierra Leone (+232) Singapore (+65) Slovak Republic (+421) Slovenia (+386) Solomon Islands (+677) Somalia (+252) South Africa (+27) Spain (+34) Sri Lanka (+94) St. Helena (+290) St. Kitts (+1869) St. Lucia (+1758) Sudan (+249) Suriname (+597) Swaziland (+268) Sweden (+46) Switzerland (+41) Syria (+963) Taiwan (+886) Tajikstan (+7) Thailand (+66) Togo (+228) Tonga (+676) Trinidad & Tobago (+1868) Tunisia (+216) Turkey (+90) Turkmenistan (+7) Turkmenistan (+993) Turks & Caicos Islands (+1649) Tuvalu (+688) Uganda (+256) Ukraine (+380) United Arab Emirates (+971) Uruguay (+598) Uzbekistan (+7) Vanuatu (+678) Vatican City (+379) Venezuela (+58) Vietnam (+84) Virgin Islands - British (+1284) Virgin Islands - US (+1340) Wallis & Futuna (+681) Yemen (North)(+969) Yemen (South)(+967) Zambia (+260) Zimbabwe (+263) Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo By downloading this case study, you acknowledge that GlobalData may share your information with Armox and that your personal data will be used as described in their Privacy Policy Submit Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how GlobalData may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you. Please check your email to download the Whitepaper. Related Company Profiles SSAB AB View all

Yet not all steel is created equal. In an increasingly unstable world, manufacturers are demanding materials that offer not just unwavering strength but also maintenance efficiency. This is where a new generation of weathering steels are making their mark.

Protection and resilience – whatever the weather

Weathering steel – high-strength, low-alloy, and weldable – possesses exceptional corrosion resistance. Many manufacturers are already finding it ideal for a multitude of applications; and, because lower quantities of steel can be used without sacrificing strength, its life-cycle costs are lower and sustainability credentials more impressive.

Weathering steel’s strength lies in its chemical composition. A combination of phosphorus, copper, nickel, silicon, and chromium form a unique alloy. When exposed to corrosive conditions, this alloy forms an adhering protective rust patina. Unlike the rust layers that plague other structural steel, this shield is less porous – effectively barring oxygen, moisture and other contaminants.

The result? A corrosion rate that is virtually negligible, with no need for paint or constant upkeep. Bridges, load-bearing structures, utility towers, decorative sculptures, facades and roofing can all benefit. For architects working on projects where access is challenging or risky, weathering steel is the ideal solution. But it can be a money saver in any brief where long-term maintenance costs need to be kept low.

The material is cropping up in a growing range of innovative architectural projects. A new pedestrian bridge near Lake Kuusijärvi in Finland uses weathering steel from SSAB, a trailblazer in the field, to minimise corrosion and maintenance requirements. Local architects, in search of a solution balancing timesaving, quality, and cost, found precisely what they were looking for in weathering steel. The natural patina blends in with the bridge’s surroundings while easily meeting the constraints of modern construction.

In an unstable world, these constraints are becoming more demanding all the time; building materials must deliver sustainable maintenance costs without sacrificing their protective qualities. SSAB’s Ramor 500W steel is pushing new boundaries in the industry. The material possesses high resilience against weathering, with a typical corrosion index of 7.3 according to ASTM G101-04 (an industry standard guide for measuring corrosion resistance). On top of all the benefits of weathering steel, Ramor 500W also provides ballistic-level protection for buildings and infrastructure. It boasts a formidable 500 HBW (Hardness Brinell Wolfram carbide) rating, a widely-used scale measuring material resilience, meaning it can provide protection against NATO-standard 5.56mm calibre bullets with just 6.5mm of thickness.

Making the move to modern protection

As the world evolves, so does the need for advanced protection. Financial institutions, government buildings, key infrastructure projects and security vehicles must all embrace a new level of security with military-grade armoured steel.

Against this backdrop, architectural compromise is necessary; ballistic protection rarely shares the stage with aesthetic appeal in a military context. But this is what makes SSAB’s Ramor 500W steel such a game changer. For civilian architects, the challenge lies in balancing the creation of structures impervious to external threats with the duty to ensure that the materials used are both sustainable and aesthetically complementary to their surroundings. The hardness and natural patina of weathering steel encapsulates these requirements – all while keeping costs low.

Whatever your steel needs, SSAB is on hand to help. The firm boasts decades of experience working with steel aplenty, making them the perfect partner to help you choose the material you need to guarantee a long-lasting, cost-efficient brief. Download the whitepaper on this page to find out more.