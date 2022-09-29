Safety culture in the railway industry has seen a decline in railroad worker injuries, with non-fatal worksite accidents falling from almost 9,000 in 2000 to below 4,000 in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Carroll Technologies has more than 40 years of experience providing safety equipment to various industries, including mining, tunneling and construction. Carroll has searched the railway safety equipment market to find the most reliable safety solutions.

Railway safety equipment suppliers

Personal protection equipment

Personal protection equipment (PPE) is one important aspect of keeping workers safe. Carroll Technologies supplies a wide range of PPE for any application, including rugged hard hats (with safety visors, cap lamps, ear protection, and a number of other safety features).

Protective Industrial Products (PIP USA) has an extensive railway safety product portfolio, in addition to custom-made safety solutions. Products include hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory safety, warning beacons, welding protection, electrical safety and fall protection, as well as eye, foot, hand and head protection.

According to Allen Haywood, president of Carroll Technologies: “PIP supplies just about anything that is a personal protective device. It’s a good company that we’ve been relying on for protective equipment for many years.”

Gas detection

When it comes to gas detection, Carroll Technologies supplies industry-leading handheld devices from MSA. The Altair 4X is a durable gas detector that can measure up to four gases simultaneously from a range of XCell(R) sensor options, while the Altair 5X is capable of measuring up to six gases simultaneously and is available with an integrated photoionization detector (PID sensor) for VOC detection. Carroll Technologies is a factory authorized repair and certification centre for these MSA gas detection devices.

Fire prevention

In addition to gas detection equipment for railways that can prevent the risk of fire, Carroll supplies fire suppression systems from Honeywell, which include sprinklers, deluge and water curtain systems, foams, and dry chemical powders suitable for water-averse sites.

Fall protection

OSHA fall protection standards dictate that workers who are required to be on any surface more than 6ft high with an unprotected edge must have fall protection equipment. Carroll supplies industry-leading harnesses, hooks and shock-absorbing lanyards from MSA and Honeywell Safety for railway worker fall protection, as well as customisable signage for unsecure areas.

Safety equipment

Even with the best safety equipment, communication still remains key. Carroll provides fully customised radio communication networks in collaboration with Icom, which has been supplying rugged two-way radio products across the world for more than 50 years.

According to Allen Haywood, president of Carroll Technologies: “Icom is a strong company internationally. The services they provide can meet just about anyone’s radio needs.”

“We’re seeking to be a complete communications provider for our customer base, no matter what their communications needs are, whether it’s underground, confined space, tunnelling or above ground in large buildings and factories.”

