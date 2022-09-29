Industrial safety personal protective equipment (PPE) such as hard hats, face shields, and respiratory protection is essential for keeping onsite workers safe across numerous sectors, including mining and tunnelling, offshore oil and gas, renewable energy, construction, and steel manufacturing. Whilst there is a lot of overlap of industrial safety PPE that covers different sectors, finding the best quality and the most ideally suited PPE industrial supplies for your facility can be a challenge.

From high-quality protective clothing to rugged breathing apparatus, and from surveying construction sites to deep-mine excavation, the industrial PPE market has reliable safety solutions for any application. Safety experts Carroll Technologies has searched the market to help its customers find the best solution for them.

PPE equipment supplied by Carroll includes:

For its range of wearable protective equipment, such as gloves, hearing protection and high visibility garments, Carroll Technologies supplies solutions manufactured by Protective Industrial Products (PIP).

According to Allen Haywood, president of Carroll Technologies: “PIP supplies just about anything that is a personal protective device. It’s a good company that we’ve been relying on for protective equipment for many years.”

Leading the industry for mining safety and personal protective equipment, Carroll Technologies is a factory authorized repair centre for major manufacturers of PPE equipment. Mine owners look to invest in the absolute best when it comes to hard hats, face shields, gloves and ear protection, and factory certified testing and repair ensure that you get the most out of your investment.

Carroll is there for your project in a time of crisis, with around the clock support and rapid response with safety equipment to ensure the safety of your workers.

