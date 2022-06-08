How tough does your steel need to be?

Using SSAB high-strength steels, which have much greater durability and productivity for their weight than standard steel, will add years to your end product's endurance and life cycle

When planning for a new product where steel is to be the main component, you must first decide on its type and strength.

Free Factsheet Reduce weight, maintain protection level Using the right materials for protection equipment in dangerous environments can be a matter of life or death. This factsheet gives details of the benefits of upgrading from Ramor® 500 to 600, including a more than 20 per cent reduction in weight. These steels have been developed with the newest threat profiles in mind, and can be tailored to any requirement. SSAB has more than 50 years of experience leading specialist steel R&D and manufacturing, and has created Ramor® with a single purpose: to protect human life. by SSAB Enter your details here to receive your free Factsheet. Please enter a work/business email address Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Download free Factsheet By clicking the Download Free Factsheet button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the SSAB privacy policy



By downloading this Factsheet, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the Factsheet.

Usually, once the strength and type of steel has been decided upon for a project, you go to market and contact a range of suppliers to ascertain whether they have the type of steel you need, and to your specifications. It becomes a task in itself, and depending on the speed of the responses, it adds time to the project that will end when you can start manufacturing your product.

This is where a company that provides a range of online tools for you to use to provide this information can save a lot of time. SSAB has such a service, covering a wide range of their steel products and services that you can use for free to understand if they might be able to supply the type of steel you need for your product.

These online tools and downloadable mobile apps give your selected steel’s performance parameters related to your product’s requirements. You input the steel gauge, weight, size and other product dimensions you need and the tools respond with results. These results can tell you whether SSAB has steel that you can use to build your product.

The main benefits of these tools are that you can understand immediately whether an SSAB product will be suitable for your product, and approach their engineers and technicians for final decisions, rather than have protracted conversations back and forth. Once the page/app shows the results based on your input, you can simply export this information to a pdf and share it.

The latest addition to their tools is:

ProtectionCalc

This app has been designed for the entire Armox® range of protection steel products, where you input parameters for base properties, such as which grade of Armox® or Ramor® you want, its thickness, width and length, and discover what protection levels your selected steel will offer.

Details will be provided on blast and fragment protection, what its mechanical properties will be, yield and tensile strength, maximum transversal, and longitudinal bending recommendations, how best to cut and weld it, estimated bending force and its springback properties.

Others currently available are:

EcoUpgraded mobile app

This app is ideal when you need information related to the green credentials you can claim for your product. Using SSAB high-strength steels, which have much greater durability and productivity for their weight than standard steel, will add years to your end product’s endurance and life cycle, and reduce its environmental impact.

Simply enter details of the machine and its operational parameters and you will discover the following:

Fuel savings over equipment lifetime

CO 2 savings over equipment lifetime

savings over equipment lifetime CO 2 payback time

Steel Selector app

This tool allows you to enter various parameters and specification for the type of steel you need for your product. You can select whether you want sheets, coils, plates, tubes, sections or bars, and what type of coating you might want. Then you can choose whether you need the following:

Wear resistance

Structural

Hardened (Boron)

Armoured

Weathering

For tooling and engineering

Laser-cut

Automotive

Pole Sheet (with magnetic properties)

High temperatures (up to 590°C)

Low temperatures (down to -60°)

You end by stating the thickness you need, and the result will inform you which SSAB product will fit your product’s bill.

BendCalc mobile app

This can help calculate bend parameters for press braking of SSAB steels, including Strenx® Performance Steel, Docol® The Automotive Steel, Hardox® Wear Plate and SSAB Domex®. Results will include the force required for your product’s profile, springback characteristic, bend radius etc.

WearCalc mobile app

How useful would it be to you if you could quickly understand if the steel you make your product from will have the service life, impact wear, sliding wear, erosive wear, and payload strength you need?

SSAB’s Hardox® wear and abrasion resistant steel plates have an app that can inform you if this steel has a suitable weight/grade for the type of material that will be trying to wear it out as fast as possible.

Hardox®-based products, made by an Argentine metal fabricating company, include lifting arm telescopic container spreaders and cutting blades (Caterpillar Inc.), with a Swedish customer producing jaw crushers and liner plates.

There is also a desktop version that works through browsers and can give you information on the sliding, impact and erosive wear related to the type of vehicle and which takes size, shape, impingement angle and velocity of material into account. It generates reports based on input parameters and is available in 11 languages.

WeldCalc mobile app

Want to know the ideal weld profile for your product in seconds? You can discover the best methods for the joints, precise grades and thicknesses for raw steel needed and many other data points, including a risk analysis based on inputs for Hardox® wear plates and Strenx® performance steels.

There is now a third-generation version that makes decades of SSAB experience available in an interactive web-based application to help fabricators optimise and document welding performances.

There are five components to WeldCalc 3.0:

Calc – create your own welding lab for a specific welding situation

WPR – stands for Welding Procedure Record, and this optimises the welding performance based on the requirements stated by the user

pWPS – Preliminary Welding Procedure Specification defines and qualifies the joint configuration and welding performance

WPQR – Welding Procedure Qualification Recording is where notes are made of exact welding parameters of relevance during the performance of the pWPS. Then, after the joint has passed mechanical and non-destructive tests, the WPQR is approved

WPS – The Welding Procedure Specification is issued once a WPQR is approved. This document details to the welder what the approved welding conditions are for this product’s welds

FrameCalc software

This tool will shorten the design phases of products for designers and fabricators who make roof trusses using structural hollow sections. Enter geometry, loads and steel grades parameters and you can get optimised information on minimising the product’s mass or manufacturing costs, and the differences between steel grades used for trusses. Plus, the software will help you understand the additional benefits of SSAB’s high-strength steels according to Eurocode 3.

Another example is the software for SSAB steel piles. It gives results according to the Eurocode design standards as well as national annexes and instructions for end-bearing pile design. RRPileCalc and PileWallCalc programs are free of charge but need to be registered for full functionality.