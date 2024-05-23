ELOKON, a global leader in advanced safety and fleet management systems for industrial vehicles, has announced its strategic partnership with Carroll Technologies Group, the leading provider of safety and communication equipment to several important industrial sectors.

ELOKON brings to the table its world-class portfolio of forklift safety systems, designed to protect personnel, assets, and infrastructure in challenging industrial environments. Carroll Technologies, with its long history serving the mining and industrial sectors across North America, offers an extensive network and unparalleled expertise in delivering high-quality safety solutions. Together, the partnership delivers comprehensive, cutting-edge safety technologies to a diverse range of industries, including warehousing, manufacturing, logistics, mining, construction, and steel.

The partnership is expected to leverage both companies’ strengths: ELOKON’s technological innovation and Carroll Technologies’ extensive sales, service, and support network. This synergy will enable the delivery of comprehensive safety solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of a wide array of industrial environments. From collision avoidance systems and speed and zone control to sophisticated fleet management solutions, the partnership promises to equip businesses with the tools they need to ensure a safer, more efficient operation.

Automating forklift fleet management

ELOKON specializes in providing a comprehensive suite of safety and assistance systems tailored for forklift fleets, aiming to enhance operational safety and efficiency in various industrial settings. Their product range encompasses advanced collision avoidance systems that leverage sensor technology to alert operators of potential hazards, thereby preventing accidents and ensuring the safety of personnel and infrastructure. ELOKON also offers innovative solutions for speed and zone control, automatically adjusting vehicle behavior based on its location within the facility to create safer operational environments. Beyond safety measures, their portfolio includes fleet management solutions designed to offer insights into vehicle usage, maintenance needs, and operational efficiency, enabling businesses to optimize their material handling operations. ELOKON’s commitment to innovation extends to their automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), which represent the cutting edge in automation, offering unparalleled efficiency, safety, and reliability for moving goods through complex environments. Alongside their product offerings, ELOKON provides customizable solutions and comprehensive support and training services, ensuring that their clients can maximize the benefits of their systems while catering to specific operational requirements.

Visit Carroll Technologies’ website to find out more about ELOKON’s safety and fleet management systems for industrial vehicles.