The work on the £60m Feltham depot of the UK’s South Western Railway has entered the next stage before the Class 701 train rollout.

New cabling and track connections were completed during the initial phase, which was carried out during the early May Bank Holiday.

In the next few months, the workers will link the western and eastern parts of Feltham to the mainline infrastructure before the new trains arrive.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, strict working guidelines have been in place to ensure the safety of staff so vital engineering work could continue.

This depot is expected to stable ten 10-car Class 701 trains as the trains are phased-in by the rail transport operator in the next few years.



It will offer modern facilities for drivers, guards, and train presentation teams of SWR to carry out cleaning and maintenance of each train each night.

The site will also feature specialist servicing and train washing equipment.

How optimistic are you about your company’s growth prospects? Very optimistic

Optimistic

Neither optimistic nor pessimistic

Pessimistic

Very pessimistic View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The UK Department for Transport (DfT) provided funding to install technology for automated shunting, which aims to offer a safer working environment and quickly stable trains.

This depot is a part of the operator’s commitment to invest in new trains that will transform services on the Reading, Windsor and West London suburban routes.

The trains will offer more modern, faster and reliable service to passengers, as well as feature the latest technology.

The depot will also adhere to the BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method ‘Excellent’ standard.

SWR with MTR owner FirstGroup has partnered with Network Rail and civil engineering company VolkerFitzpatrick for the planning and management of the project.

FirstGroup Senior Project Manager Errol Douglas said: “We’re working hard to deliver this major engineering project, under carefully managed and safe conditions during the coronavirus lockdown, as part of our plans to transform services for passengers.

“The next phase of works at Feltham depot is an important milestone in a three-year project, which has dramatically transformed a part of South West London that was formerly derelict. Once complete later this year, passengers and staff will experience the benefit of our £1bn investment.”