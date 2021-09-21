First tram track stretch deployed under Wolverhampton Metro extension

The Wolverhampton City Centre Metro extension aims to establish a “seamless” transport interchange in the city centre. Credit: Midland Metro Alliance.

The Wolverhampton City Centre Metro extension project has reached a milestone, with the first section of tram tracks installed outside the city’s renovated railway station.

As part of the project, a 40m-long double track has been deployed on Railway Drive.

The extension’s switch and crossing that enables trams to shift from one track to another has also been installed.

The last stage of the main construction for the scheme is currently being executed outside the refurbished Station Plaza after the completion of the city’s new railway station earlier in the summer.

Last month, concrete was poured on Railway Drive in Wolverhampton for the Metro extension.



In June, MMA, which is working on behalf of Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), carried out various works aimed at completing the project before the opening of the line for passenger service.

Additional construction activity will continue throughout the summer and winter months, such as finishing works along Pipers Row.

The Wolverhampton City Centre Metro extension aims to establish a ‘seamless’ transport interchange in the city centre.

This project is part of TfWM and the City of Wolverhampton Council’s combined plans.

Upon completion, West Midlands Metro will offer two new tram stops, one at Wolverhampton railway station and another at the city’s bus station on Pipers Row.

City of Wolverhampton Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for City Economy Councillor Stephen Simkins said: “The new Interchange is already proving to be a game-changer for Wolverhampton by helping to attract the first government department headquarters outside of Whitehall, at the i9 building next to the railway station and Metro.

“It is a big part of how we are re-imagining and re-inventing our city centre to help boost the local economy, create jobs and make the most of our canalside areas, where we have major housing plans.”

Midland Metro Alliance, along with TfWM and local authority partners, is also planning to extend the metro across Birmingham and the Black Country.

The West Midlands Combined Authority Board recently sanctioned bids for two government funds, which, along with local funds, could fetch investment of up to £2bn ($2.73bn) over the upcoming five years for transport in the region.