The West Midlands Rail Executive (WMRE) in the UK has announced the submission of plans for a new Moseley Railway Station to Birmingham City Council, as part of the reopening of Camp Hill railway line to passengers.

Earlier, Birmingham City Council’s planning committee granted approval for the construction of both Kings Heath and Hazelwell railway stations. Moseley is the third and final station planned to be reopened.

Since its closure in 1941, the Camp Hill line has been used only by freight and non-stop passenger services.

These new stations will reintroduce regular train services into Birmingham New Street, offering commuters a quick conveyance.

Covid-19 Report — Updated twice a week Understanding the Covid-19 outbreak, the economic impact and implications for specific sectors Get the free report Our parent business intelligence company

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: “These planning milestones are superb news in marking another major step towards reopening the Camp Hill line to passengers, with services calling at Moseley, Kings Heath and Hazelwell for the first time since the Second World War.



“The new station at Moseley will provide residents with easier and faster connections to Birmingham City Centre and the wider West Midlands, and will offer people a real alternative to the car – something that is critical as we look to tackle our region’s climate emergency.”

The development of the new stations is led by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) and WMRE, along with their rail industry partners, including Network Rail and West Midlands Trains, and Birmingham City Council.

Do you see impact on recruitment in your company due to COVID-19 pandemic? Increased hiring

No impact

Recruitment on hold

Lay-offs expected

Lay-off announced View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

TfWM, Birmingham City Council, and the mayor’s office are currently in talks with local community groups to address concerns from residents.

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward said: “Rail travel has a major role to play in our efforts to reduce traffic congestion and improve our air quality in Birmingham and this is an important step as we work to reopen the Camp Hill Line to passengers.

“Improved connectivity to the city centre will also draw investment to Moseley, Kings Heath and Stirchley, unlocking opportunities for local people and creating jobs.”