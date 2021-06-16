Webuild and Lane finalise $16bn Dallas-Houston high-speed railway deal

Webuild and its US unit Lane Construction have signed the final agreement with Texas Central for a $16bn contract to build a high-speed railway between Dallas and Houston.

This deal represents the concluding stage before the financial closure, which is expected to occur in the coming months.

The final agreement has been signed after combining four years of work and examination by Webuild and Lane, marking the start of the project’s advanced design stage.

Webuild and Lane will oversee the civil engineering works, including the design and construction of the 379km railway, viaducts, and the associated buildings.

These works will also cover services for maintenance and other equipment, as well as train depots and facilities.



A major portion of the railway will be raised to minimise the infrastructure’s impact on the residents and landowners of the areas through which it will pass.

The Dallas-Houston high-speed railway will follow the model of Central Japan Railway’s Tokaido Shinkansen system.

It will operate at a speed of 320km/h, which is said to be faster than any other rail service in the country.

In a statement, Webuild said: “It will bring them to either destination in less than 90min, with a single stop at Brazos Valley near Texas A&M University. Departures will be every 30min during peak hours.”

This rail service, which will benefit at least 100,000 people, will also aid in cutting down greenhouse gas emissions by 101,000tpa.

Nearly 13 million people are expected to use the rail service by 2050.

