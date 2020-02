Waterfall Security Solutions and Cylus have partnered to deliver a joint solution to protect critical rail systems from cyber attacks.

The joint solution combines Waterfall’s Unidirectional Security Gateways and the CylusOne continuous monitoring solution. It secures rail signalling and control networks.

This new technology seeks to eliminate network blind spots, minimising operational risks. It will allow railway operators to continuously monitor safety-critical networks, identify threats and devise responses.

Waterfall Security Solutions co-founder and CEO Lior Frenkel said: “The rail systems industry is very safety-focused and cybersecurity is vital to safety.

“Our partnership with Cylus gives rail system operators a powerful tool to assure safe, secure and reliable operations.”



Waterfall designed its Unidirectional Security Gateways to enable unidirectional data flows from operational technology (OT) to information technology (IT) networks. It prevents interference from external networks, protecting internal data flows.

Cylus co-founder and CEO Amir Levintal said: “Today’s rail systems are becoming increasingly connected and automated in order to improve business efficiencies and passenger experience but this also increases cyber risk.

Is HS2 worth the estimated £106 billion price tag? No, it's a waste of taxpayer money

Unsure

Yes, the economic benefits are worth it View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“Our partnership with Waterfall offers additional solutions to rail customers, combining the deep, real-time visibility into OT networks already provided by CylusOne with the most robust, hardware-based physical protections for safe, continuous and efficient operations.”

Based in Israel, Cylus provides cybersecurity services to the railway industry to preserve safety in regular operations.

It designed its solution CylusOne to identify cyber threats in signalling and control networks and expedite appropriate response.

In June, Cylus raised $12m in Series A funding round to support global expansion.