Wabtec to deliver platform gates to Marseille for metro automation

As part of the project, each of the 29 stations and 62 platforms will be installed with 12 sets of 1.7m platform gates. Credit: Wabtec Corporation.

Wabtec has secured a $69.28m (€60m) contract to deliver platform gates for a metro automation project in Marseille, France.

As agreed, Wabtec’s Faiveley Transport will deliver the platform gates for lines 1 and 2 of Marseille Neomma, that are being automated, to Metropole Aix Marseille Provence.

Faiveley Transport will make the deliveries with Eiffage Genie Civil Méditerranée and Eiffage Energie Systems Mediterranee.

The project involves equipping each of the 29 stations and 62 platforms with 12 sets of 1.7m platform gates, fixed screens, and emergency egress doors.

The project offers a complete solution, which includes reinforcement of the platform edge, as well as design, delivery, installation, trial and commissioning of the platform gates.



With work to commence on site in 2023, this project is slated to be completed by the end of 2026.

Wabtec Transit president Lilian Leroux said: “This order builds upon our leadership in platform gates and the value we provide to our customers. Wabtec’s dedication to sustainability, cybersecurity, and passenger experience, enables us to offer a solution that is truly fit for the future.

“The platform gates form part of a complete passenger transfer system, which we also are supplying Alstom with the onboard doors for new metro cars.”

The gates have been developed to integrate the latest cybersecurity standards and can be customised according to requirements. They will include over 200 digital information displays in total to ensure seamless passenger experience.

Wabtec said that up to 97% of the materials used in their façades are recyclable. The gates also minimise energy consumption while in standby mode.

An adjustable ramp system will also be added to facilitate boarding of commuters with limited mobility by reducing the vertical gap between the station platform and the train to a maximum of 4cm.

The gates will be retrofitted during the night, allowing metro to continue operations throughout the project.

In June this year, Wabtec signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with General Motors for making progress towards achieving a zero-emissions future in rail transportation.