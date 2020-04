Australia’s Victoria Government has unveiled the final designs for the new VLocity trains that will serve the North East line.

The Australian Department of Transport and V/Line spoke to stakeholders and found that locals preferred modern, comfortable train interiors with better accessibility while meeting passenger requirements.

The train design features comfortable seats for long-haul journeys, built-in USB chargers, six luggage racks and overhead luggage storage.

The trains also offer modern catering facilities and six wheelchair spaces with companion seats close-by.

The VLocity trains will be the first of their kind to operate on standard gauge tracks on Victoria’s regional network.



These trains will serve the route from Melbourne to Albury/Wodonga after the A$235m North East Line Upgrade and testing is completed.

This upgrade to the North East Line is expected to boost comfort and reliability while addressing the delays.

The trains will be manufactured by Bombardier at its Dandenong facility, which will support 500 local jobs.

Public Transport Minister Melissa Horne said: “These new trains will be the first VLocitys to run on standard gauge tracks on Victoria’s regional network and will provide North East line passengers with a more comfortable and reliable train journey.

“We’ll be making these new trains in Dandenong – boosting the economy and supporting hundreds of local jobs in the process.”

Northern Victoria member Jaclyn Symes added: “We’re working hard to deliver this important investment that will improve journeys for everyone travelling on our regional trains to the North East of our state.

“The feedback from local passenger groups, accessibility advocates, local government and tourism representatives has been fantastic, and central to the design process – I thank everyone who contributed.”