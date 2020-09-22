The US has issued key approvals for the proposed 240km high-speed rail project running from Houston to Dallas, Texas.

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) released the final Rule of Particular Applicability (RPA) and the Record of Decision (ROD) for Texas Central Railroad, a subsidiary of Texas Central that is tasked to deliver the project.

The approvals are expected to help Texas Central to further advance with its plans to begin construction of the high-speed line.

According to Texas Central, the RPA provides the regulatory framework for the Texas Central Railroad. It establishes a set of safety requirements that will govern the high-speed rail system’s infrastructure, operating rules and maintenance.

On the other hand, the ROD completes the FRA’s six-year-long environmental review process of the project. It also finalises the alignment of the high-speed rail line.



Texas Central Railroad CEO Carlos Aguilar said: “This is the moment we have been working towards.

“The release of the final RPA and ROD by the Federal Railroad Administration represents years of work by countless individuals, affirming a very thorough and careful federal regulatory process that will make the Texas Central Railroad the first high-speed rail system to be implemented in the United States.”

The Texan high-speed rail project will be based on Japan’s Tokaido Shinkansen high-speed rail system, as operated by the Central Japan Railway Company (JRC).

Once complete, the project will connect North Texas and Greater Houston in less than 90 minutes.