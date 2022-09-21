US DOT allocates $59m for safer crossings in four states

The funding will help improve safety on highway-railway crossings in California, Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania. Credit: Daniel Kirsch from Pixabay.

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has granted $59m to improve safety on highway-railway crossings in California, Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The grants for safer crossings were provided through the FHWA’s Commuter Authority Rail Safety Improvement (CARSI) programme.

With the support of the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA), FHWA awarded grants to five projects for safe highway-railway crossings.

Metrolink operator Southern California Regional Rail Authority (SCRRA) was awarded a $12.5m grant to create three high-volume at-grade highway-railway crossings in Ventura County.

The Southern Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA) was allocated $12.9m for upgrades to 25 rail crossings on its Tri-Rail commuter rail line in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties.

FHWA granted $4.4m to the New York State Department of Transportation and the Metro North Railroad (MNR) for pedestrian accessibility enhancements and warning systems upgrades.

It also earmarked $14.9m for the New York State Department of Transportation and the Long Island Railroad (LIRR). This funding will support work on nine grade crossings located in Nassau and Suffolk Counties on the LIRR’s Central, Main Line, and West Hempstead Branches.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) was also allocated $15m for the installation of gates and creation of pavement markings besides making improvements at 22 highway-railway grade crossings in Philadelphia and Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties on its regional commuter rail system.

US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said: “Safety is the number one priority of the U.S. Department of Transportation, especially as our country faces a crisis of fatalities on our roadways. “Today’s grants, along with additional funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will improve safety at highway-rail crossings for travelers, whether they’re riding, driving, biking, or walking.”