Turkish firm Cengiz Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret has secured an HRK2.42bn (€322m) contract to rehabilitate a 42.6km rail line in Croatia.

Awarded by Croatian state-run company HZ Infrastruktura, the contract was signed in the presence of Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

The project involves the reconstruction and upgrade of a part of the Croatian segment of the Mediterranean corridor, stretching from Krizevci to the Croatia-Hungary border via Koprivnica.

The scope of works includes double-tracking of the line with two viaducts, 21 railway overpasses and underpasses, as well as other associated improvements. Additionally, nine stations along the route will be modernised.

Once complete, the project will enable trains to operate at speeds of up to 160km/h on the line.



Project works are slated to begin next month and expected to complete in October 2023.

At the contract signing ceremony, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that this project is co-financed with HRK1.8bn (€237.5) in funding from the European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

HZ Infrastruktura is the railway infrastructure division of Croatian Railways.

Last month, passenger transport division HŽPP signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SŽ Passenger Transport of Slovenia to improve cross-border rail connectivity.

As part of the CONNECT2CE project, the agreement will enable both entities to ensure better service on trains between Zagreb and Ljubljana, the capital cities of Croatia and Slovenia respectively.

The CONNECT2CE project aims to improve accessibility between the regional areas of central Europe and the main transport networks and hubs.