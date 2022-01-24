UK introduces bill for next phase of HS2 in Parliament

Artists impression of an HS2 train at a platform v1. Credit: © High Speed Two Ltd.

The UK Government has introduced a new bill in the Parliament for the next phase of HS2, which aim to facilitate faster and greener train services between Crewe to Manchester in the North West region.

Once approved, the bill will help in extending the HS2 rail line, slashing journey times.

The new line is expected to reduce travel time between London to Manchester by around 55 minutes and Birmingham to Manchester by up to 45 minutes.

Additionally, the project is estimated to create 17,500 direct jobs for the Northern communities involved in the creation of the new HS2 railway line.

It will also help in creating skilled jobs at the rolling stock depots that will be built north of Crewe, as well as in Dumfries and Galloway.

In order to fast-track the economic development of Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport, new stations will be established in these areas.

Upon completion, HS2 line will be used for Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) services between Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool to reduce journey times.

The new line is also expected to double capacity on the routes between Manchester and London/Birmingham.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We are determined to improve transport connections and level up communities across the country and this bill marks a landmark moment as we bring HS2 to Manchester and lay the foundations for Northern Powerhouse Rail.

“Our $129bn (£96bn) investment in rail in the North and Midlands and in connecting them to London will bring communities together, create thousands of jobs and make towns and cities in these key areas more attractive to business up to 10 years quicker than under any previous plans.

“The Integrated Rail Plan is the blueprint for the government’s commitment to building better transport links, generating prosperity and opportunity across the North and Midlands, bringing benefits up to 10 years sooner than previously planned, all while delivering on levelling up the country.”