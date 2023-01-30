HS2 is claimed to be the largest infrastructure project in Europe. Credit: Holger Schué from Pixabay.

The High Speed Two (HS2) rail line will link central London as per the original plan, reported Reuters citing UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt.

Hunt rejected the report of scrapping the project on the outskirts of London to reduce financial burden.

He was quoted by the news agency as saying: “I don’t see any conceivable circumstance in which that would not end up at Euston.”

As a result of increasing inflation, the government plans to stop the rail connection in West London rather than Euston in central London, Sun newspaper reported earlier.

“We are absolutely committed to showing that we can deliver big, important infrastructure projects,” Hunt stated.

Furthermore, the minister does not dismiss the newspaper’s suggestion that the government plans to delay the whole project or push back the time line for the 7km tunnel that links west London to Euston.

Expected to cost between £72bn and £98bn at 2019 prices, HS2 is designed to link London and Manchester in northern England.

Claimed to be the largest infrastructure project in Europe, HS2 is a non-departmental public body that is wholly funded by the Secretary of State for Transport and sponsored by the Department for Transport.

HS2 Ltd took the responsibility for procuring and bringing together a supply chain of designers and contractors to deliver contracts and acquire land and property to build, maintain and operate the railway.