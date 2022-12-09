HS2’s ‘Bellingham’ bridge in Birmingham. Credit: High Speed Two Ltd.

UK-based High Speed Two (HS2) has unveiled designs for the new 150m section of the viaduct, which forms an approach to Birmingham’s new Curzon Street Station.

The new Curzon 2 bridge also features a 25m high truss.

Designed by British artist Liz West, a light installation will provide a dynamic colour palette to the apertures of the steel truss, offering views of the city.

Nicknamed “The Bellingham Bridge,” the Curzon 2 bridge is claimed to be the tallest structure in the sequence of viaducts and structures that form the Curzon Street Approaches.

These approaches will bring HS2 into Birmingham’s new city centre station.

The new bridge features a gently curved truss in weathering steel that carries HS2 over the Victorian brick rail viaduct below.

A truss bridge will be lighter and stronger due to the composition of connected elements, which form triangular units.

HS2 design director Kay Hughes said: “Our design ambition for the Curzon 2 bridge is to create an elegant, iconic structure, fitting of its prominence on the Birmingham skyline, creating a legacy for HS2 and contributing positively to the city’s identity day and night.

“The curved truss design celebrates Birmingham’s industrial heritage, and we’re pleased that we’ve been able to engage a prominent artist to work with our architects to create a distinctive lighting installation, which will be a striking addition to Birmingham’s city skyline.”

Design joint venture of Mott MacDonald and Systra and architects Weston Williamson + Partners has been involved in the development of design for the Curzon Street Approaches section of HS2’s phase one project.