Transport for London will utilise their software on its 4,500 London Underground drivers. Credit: SOPA Images/Belinda Jiao via Getty Images

Transport for London (TfL) has chosen the Cygnum software from CACI in an effort to support its competency management process for London Underground drivers.

The business consultancy firm’s software will assist TfL by providing an overview of the competencies of the 4,500 drivers employed by the organisation.

Ollie Watson, CACI’s group business development director, said: “We’re delighted that TfL has chosen our Cygnum software to underpin the ongoing competency management of its tube drivers.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to work closely with TfL on its Cygnum solution to help ensure that its competency management programme is run efficiently and effectively into the future.”

Competency management is one of the ways that organisations are looking to optimise the skills of their employee bases by identifying the key skills or competencies that will be needed within each job role.

CACI describes Cygnum in particular as providing a “holistic” view of the competencies of staff, saying on its website that it is a software that can be used to “work faster and smarter, deliver exceptional service, reduce operational risk and be ready for the future.”

The announcement of TfL’s use of the software comes amidst the ongoing disagreement between the organisation and the ASLEF union representing train drivers for the Underground, which took strike action in March over working conditions and pension reform.

Whilst there is no further strike action currently scheduled, talks are still ongoing as both parties seek to end the dispute.

Last year TfL made an agreement with the UK government for a long-term funding settlement worth almost £3.6bn as it looks to refurbish ageing infrastructure whilst also looking to the future with modernisation efforts such as driverless trains.

Providing a range of business solutions, CACI has developed a relationship with both public sector organisations and the wider rail industry in the UK, becoming a member of the Rail Safety and Standards Board in 2021.