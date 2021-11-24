TfN and Network Rail reconsider delivery of infrastructure and services

Most recently, TfN has been focused on a programme of investment to tackle rail congestion in Manchester and is reconsidering engineering on East Coast Main Line services to maintain east-west services.

Chief executive of TfN, Martin Tugwell, said: “The North has had to learn the hard way the consequences of not having track and train properly aligned, but through our ‘Railmap’ approach to linking infrastructure and services we are already joining things up in the North.”

“What we’ve been doing as part of our business as usual activity is what the Williams-Shapps White Paper on Rail Reform calls for as a model of best practice for the future.”

A further recommendation could involve plans for the headquarters for Great British Railways to be located in the North due to Britain’s railway heritage.

TfN Members will be expected to support collaboration with the Great British Railways Transition Team to strengthen regional and local representation in the new model for the railway.



TfN will be evaluating its Strategic Transport Plan over the next 18 months while The Great British Rail Transition Team develops its Whole Industry Strategy Plan.

“Our refreshed evidence base and world-class transport modelling intelligence will help ensure that taxpayer’s money generates the best possible return and money is invested where it really needs to be,” adds Tugwell.