STV announces funding deal for Amtrak’s Gateway Programme Phase 1

STV, a provider of engineering, architectural, and programme and construction management services, stated that the funding agreement has been signed for the first phase of Amtrak’s Gateway Programme.

The programme, which aims to improve and upgrade passenger and freight rail access in New York and New Jersey, covers financing for the $1.56bn replacement of the 112-year-old Portal Bridge.

STV, in a joint venture, is offering construction management and inspection services for the bridge project.

The new two-track, high-level and fixed-span bridge will be constructed to replace the existing structure.

This bridge will be placed above 50ft over the Hackensack River in New Jersey to enable marine traffic to pass underneath without any disturbance to the rail traffic.

Over 450 trains pass over Portal Bridge, which was built in 1910, at peak usage each day.

This enables the transportation of more than 200,000 Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT customers, as per the Federal Transit Administration.

STV senior associate and deputy project manager Jim Takacs said: “The bridge is located within a 2.4-mile corridor, serving two of the most active passenger rail lines in North America: NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak.

“This project requires complex construction management, phasing and staging to maintain active rail service while the bridge replacement is underway, and STV is thrilled that this agreement will allow us to continue our work on this essential project for the community.”

STV offers engineering, design and other professional services for the rail industry. Its bridge capabilities consist of coastal bridges beside bridge widenings and replacement projects for fixed, movable, long-span and viaduct structures.