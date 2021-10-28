Russia’s STM begins assembly of RTM-32 machine sets in India

The company intends to provide two ready-made WSTs to the Indian Railways for pilot operation before the end of this year. Credit: Sinara Transport Vehicles.

Russia’s Sinara Transport Machines (STM) has commenced work to assemble RTM-32 machine sets at the production site of San Engineering & Locomotives in India.

This project is being carried out as part of the ‘Make in India’ governmental programme.

The Work Site Tampers (WST) track renewal train will be manufactured based on Russian equipment.

One machine set consists of two fully assembled trolleys, hydraulic transmission, hydraulic motors with a pumping station, an air compressor, and a generator.

It also includes diagnostic and control systems for servo valves, tamping, lifting and straightening devices, along with a remote control and digital control system.



The design documentation has been developed and modified by STM technical experts as per the requirements of Indian Railways.

In February this year, two lots of machine sets were delivered in India.

San Engineering & Locomotives ordered these sets in June last year for the production of two RTM-32 machines.

However, the assembly of these machines had to be postponed due to a worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

STM stated that the terms of the contract will be satisfied despite the postponement, with an aim to provide the equipment without any delay.

STM Trading House general director and sales deputy general director Anton Zubikhin said: “The Indian railway market is one of the key export directions for STM Holding. At the moment, our company is supplying equipment to its Indian partners for the amount of $23.21m (€20m).”

The STM team involved in the project includes experts from RPM Group, the Kalugaputmash plant, and the STM Centre of Innovative Development.

In June this year, Russian Railways, along with Rusnano and the Sinara Group, agreed to work for the development of hydrogen fuel cell mainline locomotives.