Stadler secures $2.15bn train order from Swiss railway operator SBB

New S-Bahn multiple unit from Stadler. Credit: SBB CFF FFS /Stadler.

Stadler has secured a $2.15bn (Sfr2bn) contract from Swiss railway operator SBB and its subsidiaries Thurbo and RegionAlps to deliver 286 new single-deck FLIRT multiple units.

The contract will conclude following the completion of a 20-day objection period.

Initially, SBB and its subsidiaries issued a tender for 194 trains. However, it was increased to 286 units after the railway firms set the definitive area of operation for the new trains.

These new units will be used for regional operations and will replace the older vehicles that are nearing the end of their life cycle.

The first trains are anticipated to commence services in December 2025.



As agreed, SBB will procure 155 trains to replace Domino, Flirt (first generation) and locomotive-driven push-pull trains. On the other hand, Thurbo and RegionAlps will procure 107 and 24 trains, respectively.

The contract with Stadler also includes options that will enable SBB, Thurbo and RegionAlps to order 174, 40 and ten additional vehicles respectively.

The companies started a two-stage tender process for these new multiple units in May last year.

A pre-qualification stage was set up to identify three applicants. Alstom, Siemens and Stadler were invited to prepare a tender, which was submitted at the end of April.

The new multiple units are expected to feature extra storage space and will ensure data reception and mobile phone coverage. The trains will also have wheelchair spaces and a wheelchair-accessible toilet for commuters with restricted mobility.

These trains will operate across Switzerland, Germany and Austria.

In April this year, SBB awarded a $1.42bn contract to Stadler for 60 additional InterRegio double-deck trains.