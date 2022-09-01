ST Engineering unit wins $1bn rail contract in Taiwan

The contract scope for the new line is anticipated to begin by the end of this year. Credit: Adrian from Pixabay.

Singapore Technologies Engineering’s (ST Engineering) subsidiary Urban Solutions, as part of a consortium, has received a $1bn (S$1.4bn) rail contract from Kaohsiung City Mass Rapid Transit Bureau in Taiwan.

Under the contract, Urban Solutions will deliver turnkey rail services for the new Kaohsiung MRT Yellow Line.

The company will provide rail electronics solutions and above-ground train depot design, construction, and equipment fit-out for the new line.

It will also be the systems integration lead besides taking responsibility for overall project management.

This deal forms part of a “larger contract awarded to the consortium with Siemens Mobility and Stadler Rail.” These firms will be responsible for delivering the signalling system as well as rolling stock respectively.

Furthermore, ST Engineering will supply the communications system, automatic fare collection system, and platform screen doors for the Yellow Line.

The delivery will also include the depot design and construction, and depot maintenance equipment for the line.

The contract scope is anticipated to begin by the end of this year, spanning over a ten-year period.

Urban Solutions president Chew Men Leong said: “Winning this landmark Yellow Line project demonstrates the industry’s confidence in our unique strengths and attests to our capability in moving up the value chain to deliver full turnkey rail services, systems integration, and project management.

“With our deep market familiarity and strong technical and engineering expertise, we are confident of delivering a world-class modern metro line that will improve connectivity and quality of life for residents in Kaohsiung.”

The 22.8km Yellow Line, a new rail infrastructure programme in Kaohsiung City, consists of 22 underground stations and one elevated station.

It will be linked to the existing Red and Orange lines, a light-rail system and a railway station, linking the city’s six crucial districts, universities, and schools.

This line is expected to cater to around 1.16 million people.