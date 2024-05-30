Rail will be promoted on Search and Maps under the new direction of travel. Credit: AngieYeoh / Shutterstock

SilverRail, a UK software-as-a-service provider for the rail industry, has announced it has launched its integration with Google

Recommended Buyer's Guides

The global search giant said it was keen on the partnership as part of its sustainability drive

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Related Company Profiles

View all

The tie-up will direct European Google search users to SilverRail’s retail platforms. The hope is that travellers will be more likely to choose rail over flying for available journeys, in a bid to cut personal emission footprints. 

Aaron Gowell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SilverRail said: “We are incredibly proud to announce our work with Google – helping them to help their billions of users to make greener travel decisions. 

“Our deep experience in providing both journey planning and booking engines to organisations such as National Rail Enquiries, LNER and Transport for Wales will be useful as we help make rail easy for UK travellers searching online,” he added. 

See Also:

SilverRail explained that rail is increasingly being seen as the key to hitting net zero targets in the UK, and increased links to Europe are persuading companies to use rail for business travel. 

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“People are prioritising sustainable travel, companies are mandating employees use rail to help hit Net Zero targets, and the combination of high-speed rail with increased competition has made trains faster and cheaper across Europe,” the company added via its statement. 

Along with its changes to the Search function to prioritize rail and other lower-carbon transport options, Google has amended its Maps function to give directions that rely more heavily on waking and public transport. 

Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, Paris and Rome will be the first cities where residents see the changes. 