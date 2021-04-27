RB Rail selects engineering service provider to develop energy subsystem

Rail Baltica’s joint venture (JV) RB Rail chosen an engineering service provider (ENE Engineer) for the development of its global project energy subsystem.

Carrying a value of $28m (€23.2m), the contract was awarded following an international tender to an association comprising DB Engineering and Consulting; IDOM Consulting, Engineering, Architecture; and Italferr.

ENE Engineer will be responsible for the consulting, engineering, FIDIC engineer services for the management and implementation of the ENE deployment process across the Baltic states.

The Rail Baltica Global project will run for nearly ten years and be executed in phases. The phases comprise the Works Preparatory Phase (Phase I), Works Implementation Phase and Defects Notification Period (Phase II).

RB Rail CTO Marc-Philippe El Beze said: “This is an important milestone for the Rail Baltica Global project. By signing the contract, we are starting the work on one of the most challenging railway electrification projects in Europe. With standard high-speed rail electrification projects ranging at about 300km, Rail Baltica with its 870km-long line is unique.



“The deployment of the energy subsystem for the entire Rail Baltica Global line in a consolidated way will allow to fully ensure safety and interoperability requirements, as well as maximise the benefits of economies of scale.”

ENE Engineer will primarily conduct numerous technical and economic studies for obtaining the electrification design and preparing the tender.

From the execution phase to the end of the defect notification period, ENE Engineer will perform the duties of the FIDIC engineer such as supervising the design and construction, testing and commissioning.

The key components of the project include high-voltage feeding lines for linking traction power substations to the public high-voltage electrical grids, traction power substations, energy control command system and overhead contact system.

RB Rail railway systems and operation in charge Jean-Marc Bedmar said: “We are proud to have committed to using 100% of renewable energy to power Rail Baltica. This is a major step in our goal to build the Rail Baltica project as an environmentally sustainable infrastructure. Efficient use of renewable energy to power Rail Baltica is the key element, which will make rail transport environmentally friendly and provide an alternative to the road and air transport in the Baltic states.”

Last month, RB Rail and Italy-based TRT Trasporti e Territorio signed a contract for the application of the Rail Baltica Transport Demand Model (DM).