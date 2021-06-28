RazorSecure and Comtest Wireless to provide rail cybersecurity technologies

RazorSecure has teamed up with Comtest Wireless to provide a suite of cybersecurity protection solutions for track, telecoms, signalling, rolling stock assets and rail infrastructure.

As agreed, the partners will focus on developing a single integrated cybersecurity solution across the entire rail network.

This partnership will witness the amalgamation of RazorSecure’s expertise in shielding rolling stock from cyber-attacks and Comtest Wireless’ knowledge in class rail telecoms, signalling, interlocking network optimisation, and performance management.

With the integration of networks across both rolling stock and wayside systems, cybersecurity protection solutions are expected to prevent hackers to examine vulnerable systems.

The 2016 European Union (EU) Directive on security of network and information systems (NIS Directive) has also made it essential for the EU members to enhance cybersecurity in the EU.



RazorSecure CEO Alex Cowan said: “This partnership delivers real functional benefit to the rail industry in its fight against cyber-attacks. By combining our expertise with that of Comtest Wireless, we can deliver a best-in-class solution that reduces risk and provides peace of mind across the on-train networks and the wider trackside networks.”

This March, the company introduced the first Security Gateway, according to the EN50155 standard, for rail firms.

Comtest Wireless director Steve Dance said: “Cybersecurity is an increasingly important issue across the rail sector and this partnership is a natural extension for Comtest Wireless. Our solutions already collect passive data on the rail telecoms and signalling networks, so it was a logical progression to include security monitoring.”

In November 2020, Comtest Wireless introduced NetProbe Owl, a first-generation security monitoring installation.

This solution allows network engineers to spot security and disruption problems on supervised GSM-R and European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) networks.