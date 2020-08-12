Australia’s Queensland Government has launched projects as part of a A$50m ($35.6m) investment for the Mount Isa rail line.

This is expected to boost the movement of freight between Port of Townsville and Queenland’s minerals province.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey has announced that three additional projects have been approved, which will aid the jobs in the region and support Queensland’s economic recovery.

Queensland Rail will explore the use of double-stacked trains on the rail line from Mount Isa to Stewart and possibly Townsville Harbor.

Expected to be established this year, the business case will determine the planned cost and ensure that there is sufficient need for two stacks.



Bailey said: “Across the globe, economies, including Queensland’s, have felt the brunt of Covid-19. But because we are managing those health impacts, we’re able to continue rolling out a record A$23bn pipeline of transport and road upgrades to create jobs throughout the state.

“Today’s announcement is part of the more than half-a-billion dollars already being invested in the north-west supply chain over the next five years, and A$1bn in new roads funding announced by our government since April.”

Member for Townsville Scott Stewart added that the investment will also include work to improve the line’s flood resilience and the replacement of old rail equipment such as sleepers and ballast.

Earlier this month, Bailey visited Mount Isa and announced A$6m in works currently underway to increase the flood resilience between Cloncurry and Hughenden.

He also announced A$20m of the A$80m, four-year plan of the Queensland government to motivate freight operators to use the rail line.

In a separate development, Wagners Precast commenced the manufacture of 25,000 concrete segments last month for the twin tunnels of the underground portion of Cross River Rail in Brisbane.