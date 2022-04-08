project44 buys Synfioo to improve rail freight visibility

Synfioo provides visibility and an ETA platform for rail freight data in Europe. Credit: project44.

US-based supply chain visibility platform project44 has taken over German company Synfioo, which offers visibility and ETA platform for rail freight data in Europe.

Synfioo is said to help project44 deliver customers with end-to-end data to support quicker on-time deliveries besides enabling accurate ETAs and low-carbon rail and barge shipping in Europe.

By using Synfioo’s capabilities, project44’s European rail network is said to benefit from comprehensive visibility of all cargo rail movements across Europe.

Other benefits include IoT-enabled rail tracking in combination with proprietary data as well as direct incorporation to all of Europe’s rail infrastructure networks for granular visibility.

It also helps provide visibility for more than 99% of European rail volume, including wagon-level tracking for 90% of rail cars.

To provide accurate rail journey ETAs and customer delivery times, Synfioo allows the integration of intermodal end-to-end rail data with machine learning algorithms.

Synfioo former CEO and co-founder Marian Pufahl said: “Our platform brings together a proprietary infrastructure network and freight forwarder information to offer the most comprehensive rail freight data for Europe.”

Additionally, the deal enables project44 to enhance its barge visibility capabilities for the delivery of granular, accurate visibility of vital inland waterway segments across Europe.

The capabilities include the application of data science-based techniques for individual barges tracking in real-time and the provision of dynamic routing models for precise ETAs and intermodal end-to-end movements.

Carriers can use advanced water depth modelling and inland waterway data sources to evaluate load capacity, boost on-time deliveries and reduce delays for shippers and LSPs.