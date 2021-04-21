OÜ Reaalprojekt and Nord Projekt design Rail Baltica rolling stock depot

The depot will manage and repair trains whose final terminal is the Rail Baltica Ülemiste joint terminal. Credit: Роман Распутин from Pixabay.

OÜ Reaalprojekt and Nord Projekt have completed the concept design of the Rail Baltica Ülemiste rolling stock depot in Estonia.

Rail Baltica is a greenfield 870km-long rail transport infrastructure project, which aims to integrate the Baltic States into the European rail network. The project will connect Helsinki, Tallinn, Pärnu, Riga, Panevežys, Kaunas, Vilnius and Warsaw.

To be designed in several stages, the rolling stock depot will mainly manage and repair trains whose final terminal is the Rail Baltica Ülemiste joint terminal.

It is noted that the depot must also provide repair and maintenance services to the remainder of the Rail Baltica 1435mm gauge train fleet.

According to Rail Baltica’s operational plan, approximately 26 high-speed trains and 16 regional trains will move in the infrastructure.

At the same time, the depot will be able to accommodate seven trainsets.

The new rolling stock depot will provide parking to the passenger fleet and the performance of other necessary maintenance functions.

It will also include design solutions for the traffic control centre, administrative building, warehouses, technical rooms and other necessary service units.

In December 2020, Rail Baltica selected OÜ Reaalprojekt and Nord Projekt to design its largest rolling stock depot in Estonia. As many as six bidders competed in the design procurement of the rolling stock depot.

Subsequently, the joint bid worth €1.86m submitted by these companies was declared successful.

The architectural design solutions will be approved by all the involved parties and the construction of the depot is scheduled to start in the first half of next year.