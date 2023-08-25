The Neville Hill depot was first opened in 1899 and has been upgraded multiple times since. Credit: Northern

The UK’s Northern Rail has finished work on the £350,000 refurbishment of its Neville Hill depot in Leeds, England after just over three months of work.

The maintenance depot has been in operation for more than 100 years and came under the full control of Northern in 2021, after previous joint management with East Midlands Railway.

A new production office, new communication and briefing area, and state-of-the-art screens have all been installed in the depot after the conversion of an old laundry room.

Andrew Marden, the TrainCare Centre manager at Neville Hill, said the works will benefit both customers and the local community.

He said: “I’d like to thank everyone involved in this project, the end result is absolutely fantastic. These changes will mean we can carry on our work to provide the best possible service for our customers.

“While customers will benefit from better maintained and more reliable trains, the local community will have access to employment opportunities supported by training and apprenticeships.”

Staff at the depot service 34 trains from nine different fleets on the UK’s rail network and support 260 direct and 825 indirect passenger services per day, according to Northern.

The refurbishment is part of Northern’s efforts to regenerate the site, integrate teams, and improve safety and security at the depot since it took over.

Neville Hill is the second maintenance depot to receive an upgrade from Northern this year after the Barrow-in-Furness depot was fitted with a new train-fuelling and servicing facility.

The rail operator also recently announced plans to bring its training academies to Leeds and Manchester after placing an order for six motion platform simulators to train apprentices and drivers.