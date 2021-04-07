NJ Transit in US initiates testing of dual-power locomotives

US-based public transportation system New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) has started testing ALP-45 dual-power locomotives.

The initiative commenced when the first of the 25 new locomotives entered the testing programme following a ceremony held on Track A at Newark Penn Station.

The ceremony was attended by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, NJ Transit Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, NJ Transit president and CEO Kevin Corbett and other local officials.

Governor Murphy said: “Since day one, our administration has been committed to building a better, more reliable, and sustainable NJ Transit.

“This locomotive is the first of 25 that will reinvigorate the NJ Transit fleet with new, environmentally friendly equipment. New Jersey commuters deserve only the best, and that is what we are delivering to them today.”



The new ALP-45 dual-power locomotives meet the current EPA Tier IV requirements.

The locomotives are designed to perform push-pull passenger train service on both electrified and non-electrified lines and operate at maximum speeds of 125mph in electric mode and 100mph in diesel mode.

They will undergo dynamic qualification and acceptance testing for around six weeks before entering commercial services.

Commenting on the commencement of the testing programme, NJ Transit president and CEO Kevin Corbett. “It represents the first tangible evidence of a process we started three years ago to renew our entire rail fleet. One new dual-power locomotive is here today, but more are arriving this year through early next year, and eight more are on order.

“In just two years, we begin taking delivery of 113 new self-propelled multilevel rail cars to replace the 40-year-old plus Arrow III cars, and all of these new locomotives and rail cars promise to significantly improve service and reliability for our customers.”