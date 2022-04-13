View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
April 13, 2022

Several people injured after gunman opens fire in New York subway

All the people are expected to recover from their injuries, the police said.

New York subway
A northbound R46 N train. Credit: GeneralPunger/ commons.wikimedia.org.

More than 20 people were injured after an unidentified person opened fire and threw gas grenades in a packed New York City subway car.

The incident happened when a Manhattan-bound N Line train was approaching 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park at around 8.30 am local time.

The perpetrator fled the crime scene and is still at large. The police and federal agents launched a massive manhunt to nab the culprit.

Around ten passengers were directly injured by the gun fire, Reuters reported citing the authorities.

Another 13 people injured themselves during the chaos or suffered respiratory issues following smoke inhalation.

All these people are expected to recover from their injuries, the Police later said in a news conference.

The perpetrator may have acted alone, the news agency added quoting the police. With the motive for the attack still unknown, the incident is yet to be designated as an act of terrorism.

New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell told Reuters that the gunman opened two smoke canisters when the train was approaching the station.

Subsequently, he fired at least 33 times using a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.

Later, the police recovered the handgun, some ammunition, a container of gasoline and a hatchet.

New York City Mayor told CNN that the incident was a ‘senseless act of violence’. He also committed to increasing the number of subway patrol officers to increase safety.

Commenting on the incident, US President Joe Biden said in a tweet: “We are grateful for the first responders and civilians who jumped into action. My team has been in touch with city officials and we are working to support efforts on the ground.”

Related Companies
Green Furniture Concept

Eco-Friendly Seating and Furniture for Railway Stations

Visit Profile
U-Lift

Ramps and Lifts for Wheelchair Access

Visit Profile
Schrey & Veit

Shock and Vibration Technology

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU