Several people injured after gunman opens fire in New York subway

A northbound R46 N train. Credit: GeneralPunger/ commons.wikimedia.org.

More than 20 people were injured after an unidentified person opened fire and threw gas grenades in a packed New York City subway car.

The incident happened when a Manhattan-bound N Line train was approaching 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park at around 8.30 am local time.

The perpetrator fled the crime scene and is still at large. The police and federal agents launched a massive manhunt to nab the culprit.

Around ten passengers were directly injured by the gun fire, Reuters reported citing the authorities.

Another 13 people injured themselves during the chaos or suffered respiratory issues following smoke inhalation.

All these people are expected to recover from their injuries, the Police later said in a news conference.

The perpetrator may have acted alone, the news agency added quoting the police. With the motive for the attack still unknown, the incident is yet to be designated as an act of terrorism.

New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell told Reuters that the gunman opened two smoke canisters when the train was approaching the station.

Subsequently, he fired at least 33 times using a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.

Later, the police recovered the handgun, some ammunition, a container of gasoline and a hatchet.

New York City Mayor told CNN that the incident was a ‘senseless act of violence’. He also committed to increasing the number of subway patrol officers to increase safety.

Commenting on the incident, US President Joe Biden said in a tweet: “We are grateful for the first responders and civilians who jumped into action. My team has been in touch with city officials and we are working to support efforts on the ground.”