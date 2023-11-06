Custom-designed Stadler EMUs have started passenger services on Stockholm’s narrow gauge commuter rail network.
The new stock, which was ordered in 2017, is the first upgrade on the ‘Roslagsbanan’ network for nearly three decades. The rolling stock being replaced was designed in the 1980’s, and even the newest models have been in service since 1995.
The X15p electric multiple-units are faster to accelerate and better at braking from their 120km/h top speed than their predecessors.
The three-car EMUs run on 1·5 kV DC, are 60 m long and 2.75m wide with an 891mm gauge. Each EMU has a capacity of 300 passengers, 162 of which can be seated. They also boast 43 power sockets for public use.
The new rolling stock was expected for 2022, but delayed.
Annika Bergström, Project Manager at Region Stockholm said: “There have been a number of challenges that have made it take longer than expected.”
Stadler also provides rolling stock for the Swedish mainline service operating from Stockholm’s Central Station.
The double-decker trains are specially designed to deal with the Swedish winter load profile and handle damage caused by collisions with wildlife.