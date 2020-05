The UK’s Network Rail has announced the completion of a series of renovation works on the Northern City Line.

The works were jointly carried out by Network Rail and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), the operator of Great Northern train services between Hertfordshire and the City of London terminus.

The scope of works included track renewal, station improvements and intense cleaning of the Northern City Line tunnels.

Overall, Network Rail renovated more than 3.4km of old tracks and replaced more than 1km of the ballast, as well as cleaned nearly 17km of tunnels.

The four railway stations, namely Essex Road, Moorgate, Old Street and Highbury & Islington, were equipped with LED lightings. Resurfacing works were also carried out to remove damaged tiles.



In the last three weekends, GTR carried out an extensive deep-clean of the stations.

Starting a year ago, the work programme will facilitate train journeys from in and out of Moorgate station.

Network Rail East Coast Route director Paul Rutter said: “Over the last year, Network Rail has carried out significant work to clean the tunnels on the Northern City Line and to upgrade the track along the route.

“This work will improve the reliability of services, as well as making the area more pleasant for passengers and workers who use these stations.

“This project, coupled with the work which Great Northern have done, will vastly improve passenger experience and we look forward to them reaping the benefits.”

In the next few years, Network Rail plans to upgrade the signalling system in the tunnels replacing it with a digital system.