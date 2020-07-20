Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

UK infrastructure manager Network Rail has introduced additional safety measures to safeguard its passengers in the wake of rising cases of Covid-19.

Network Rail has deployed different measures to clean the stations and facilities for its passengers, station users and staff.

It has also initiated additional deep cleans at toilet areas and used sanitiser and anti-viral treatment for common touchpoint areas.

The number of station staff has been increased to offer information to passengers, boost the use of face coverings and aid in safe travel.

Vending machines are installed a-t 20 major stations such as Waterloo and King’s Cross. These machines are stocked with face coverings, gloves, anti-bacterial wet wipes and hand sanitiser.



Network Rail has also implemented a 21-day cycle of Zoono, which is an anti-viral treatment that safeguards the surfaces for around 30 days at all touchpoint and hygiene areas.

The rail operator has installed one-way systems and floor stickers, as well as 250 hand sanitiser stations.

Passengers have been asked to adhere to a queuing system to reduce the number of people at toilets.

Network Rail has marked cubicles, urinals, sinks and dryers out of use and installed signage to ensure social distancing.

The stations and waiting room seating are also altered to aid social distancing.

Network Rail CEO Andrew Haines said: “I would like to thank passengers for following Government advice over the last few months.

“By only travelling if absolutely necessary, you have helped us to operate a reliable service for critical workers – such as doctors, nurses, carers and supermarket workers – who have needed to travel and to keep the country connected by moving goods such as food and medicine by rail freight.

“Now, as lockdown continues to ease and the nation turns towards recovering from this pandemic, I look forward to welcoming more people back to the railway. We have significantly stepped up cleaning regimes and made sure there are more staff on hand to help with information so you can travel safely.”